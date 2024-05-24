Tulsa International Airport Prepared For Surge Of Travelers During Memorial Weekend

The Transportation Security Administration said Friday, May 24 will be the busiest travel day of the long Memorial Day weekend. At the Tulsa International Airport, there was a steady flow of people arriving for those early morning flights.

By: News On 6

-

The Transportation Security Administration said Friday, May 24 will be the busiest travel day of the long Memorial Day weekend.

At the Tulsa International Airport, there was a steady flow of people arriving for those early morning flights on Friday.

TSA said it expects to screen 18 million passengers and crew members this Memorial Day weekend. That’s up more than 6 percent from last year.

Tulsa International Airport is preparing for this surge in passengers as it kicks off the summer travel season.

TIA said it has worked with the airlines, TSA, and the restaurants on site to make sure everyone is properly staffed.

"We even have a backup overflow lot, which has the free shuttle service that we would be directing people to. So there's always a spot here. Don't worry about that. It just might take a few extra minutes to find it if it's pretty busy," said Kim Kuehler with Tulsa International Airport.

However, travelers should expect longer lines and prepare by arriving early.

"We're recommending, and most airports across the country are recommending, that you arrive two hours prior to that scheduled departure. And that way if the line is a little bit longer than most Tulsans are used to, then they don't feel panicked or rushed," said Kuehler.