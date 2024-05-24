Park Rangers Prepare For Memorial Day On Keystone Lake

For many Oklahomans, Memorial Day means hitting the lake as people are eager to celebrate the kick-off of Summer. While folks enjoy the water, park rangers remind lake-goers to stay safe during this holiday weekend.

For many Oklahomans, Memorial Day means hitting the lake as people are eager to celebrate the kick-off of Summer. While folks enjoy the water, park rangers remind lake-goers to stay safe during this holiday weekend.

With chances of severe weather this weekend, park rangers at Keystone Lake say keep your phone close by and check the radar so you don't get caught out in a bad storm.

It's starting to look more like Memorial Day at Keystone Lake. Nautica Gongloff works at Harbor Marina and is ready for the busy weekend.

"It's an indescribable kind of crazy, in a good way," says Nautica Gongloff.

While she gets things ready on dry land, park rangers are getting ready on the water.

"Oh yeah, little bit of everything right? Got a canoe, pontoon," says Ranger Tanner Huckaby. His main goal this weekend is to keep boaters safe on the water.

"You need a life jacket for everyone that's going to be on the boat you need a sound-making device like a whistle."

He grew up coming to Keystone Lake and doesn't want to be seen as someone who comes to ruin the fun, but someone who cares.

"I like to think that I'm trying to help my neighbor I'm trying to help my friends that are also out here because I want people to make it home safe," says Huckaby.

He says the lake will be bustling with people this weekend, so it's important to keep safety top of mind.

"It's just going to be real busy out on the water so keep your head on a swivel if you're a boater and know who's around you what's around you," says Huckaby.

After safety is taken care of, the next step is to enjoy the lake.

"Lake life is the best life that's all I got to say," says Nautica Gongloff.

If you come out to Keystone Lake but forgot your life vest, just find one of the stands where you can grab one for free and return it at the end of the day.