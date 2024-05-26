Tornado In Claremore: Authorities Ask People To Avoid The Area

Recovery and search and rescue efforts are beginning in Claremore early Sunday morning following a damaging, tornadic storm on Saturday.

News On 6's Jayden Brannon is at the scene where authorities block several roads due to downed power lines along Highway 66 and J.M Davis.

Highway 20 is also shut down east of Claremore.

Claremore Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are encouraging people to avoid the area as first responders get to the scene.

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



