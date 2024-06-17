Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Operating Summer Phone Bank, Asking For Donations

Relying on donations to help keep people fed, the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is coming up with a new plan to prepare extra meals for its summer feeding program.

-

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is coming up with a new plan to prepare extra meals for its summer feeding program.

Relying on donations to help keep people fed, coupled with the expansion of the summer meals program in 2024 to help offset the loss of the EBT program, the food bank is running a phone bank.

Donors in eastern Oklahoma could receive a call from the food bank this summer for monetary donations to help make sure no child goes hungry this summer.

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma chief development officer Matt Jostes said this is the first time the food bank has run a phone bank.

"Our volunteers are reaching out to our donors to bring awareness of this issue of the need for summer meals this summer, and to raise donations," Jostes said. "We have doubled the amount of meals that we usually do during the summer, and that takes money."

Jostes said that the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma will match every donation the food bank receives for the summer meals program.

"If you would like to make a donation to the food bank, you can do so at www.okfoodbank.org/summer/."