'It's Chaos Out Here': Many Claremore Buildings Damaged, Power Lines Knocked Down By Tornado

A tornado moved through Claremore on May 25, 2024, causing damage in the area. News On 6 reporter Reagan Ledbetter was at the QuikTrip coming into Claremore, where a downed power line hit the gas station.

-

A tornado moved through Claremore on May 25, 2024, causing heavy damage to homes and businesses. According to the National Weather Service, initial surveys conclude that the tornado was an EF-2.

News On 6 reporter Reagan Ledbetter was at the QuikTrip off Route 66 and JM Davis, where a downed power line hit the gas station.

"It's chaos out here right now," Reagan said at the scene early Sunday morning. Most roads in town are either closed by authorities working to regulate traffic or blocked by downed power lines. Law enforcement from all over are in Claremore conducting search and rescue efforts.

Claremore Mayor Debbie Long told News On 6 that there was a lot of damage, with downed power lines and difficulty getting around the east side of town. She encouraged people to stay home and not drive around.

“We don’t need people coming from out of town into town,” she said. “It would just help us, our emergency rescuers.”

Officials in Rogers County said there were some minimal injuries at the KOA campground near Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs.

One camper described the event, as they were stuck in their camper when the storm hit.

"We got a phone call saying that it was coming up 20 And we were told to take shelter and we didn't have enough time," said April. "We wound up my husband, myself, and my daughter in the doorway of her bedroom, with our four dogs. We actually had the whole camper twist and we had several windows blow out and stuff got sucked back out the windows of course. So we're very fortunate some campers are upside down."

"Claremore is shut down avoid the area," Claremore Police said on Facebook. CPD confirmed that there were several power outages across town and encouraged people to avoid downtown while it is still dark.

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.