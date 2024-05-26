Aerial View Of Some Damage In Claremore The Morning After Tornado Hits Town

Claremore was one of the hardest hit areas following severe weather on Saturday night. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Jim Gardner flew over Rogers County to get a look at the damage.

By: News On 6

-

Claremore was one of the hardest hit areas following severe weather on Saturday night. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Jim Gardner flew over Rogers County to get a look at the damage.

﻿

A tornado moved through Claremore on May 25, 2024, causing heavy damage to homes and businesses.

Claremore Mayor Debbie Long told News On 6 that there was a lot of damage, with downed power lines and difficulty getting around the east side of town. She encouraged people to stay home and not drive around.

Officials in Rogers County said there were some minimal injuries at the KOA campground near Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs.

One camper described the event, as they were stuck in their camper when the storm hit.

"We got a phone call saying that it was coming up 20 And we were told to take shelter and we didn't have enough time," said April. "We wound up my husband, myself, and my daughter in the doorway of her bedroom, with our four dogs. We actually had the whole camper twist and we had several windows blow out and stuff got sucked back out the windows of course. So we're very fortunate some campers are upside down."

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361