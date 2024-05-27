Claremore Leader Has Hope For Speedy Town Recovery

“We were fortunate enough to look at some damage from the air earlier through a helicopter,” Feary said. “While [the damage] is significant, we think we’re going to come out of this a little faster than we originally thought.”

More than 20 people were injured when a tornado swept through Claremore Saturday night. City Manager John Feary says at least three of those injuries are life-threatening.

There is a curfew in Claremore from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to prevent looting overnight. A video from Osage Sky News 6 shows the extent of the damage. The town is still dealing with downed power lines, which means power is off until the lines are restored. However, power has been restored to both hospitals in the area.

Feary says, right now, the priority is the safety of residents in Rogers County and Claremore.

Emergency proclamations have been issued in Claremore and Rogers County to help with relief efforts. The American Red Cross has opened two shelters for anyone displaced by the storms:

Memorial Heights Baptist Church, 1500 W. Will Rogers Blvd, Claremore Colcord Community Center, 433 S. Larmon Street, Colcord

The Salvation Army and Oklahoma Baptist Relief have teamed up to provide meals and snacks for responders in Claremore.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, approximately 8,400 power outages are reported as of noon on Monday. Areas with the highest outages are Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, McCurtain, and Choctaw counties.

They say that 65% of power has been restored to the Claremore area but the hardest-hit areas are still without power.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping coverage areas. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)