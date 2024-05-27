1 Killed, 2 Injured In Lake Eufaula Boat Crash

Monday, May 27th 2024, 8:06 am

By: News On 6


A man is dead after a boat crash on Lake Eufaula Monday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Three men were in the boat traveling south under the number nine bridge when they ran aground, the DPS says. Two of the men were ejected from the boat.

The crash was in Pittsburg County near the Number 9 Marina.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
