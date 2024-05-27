Salina Works To Clear Damage, Rebuild After Saturday Tornado

Salina is reopening roads after cleaning up storm debris left behind by Saturday’s deadly tornado.

Salina is reopening roads after cleaning up storm debris left behind by Saturday’s deadly tornado.

Monday morning, residents were still working to clear storm damage.

Resident Terry Phipps says he got a call from his neighbor about the damage to his storage facility.

“My neighbor called and he said ‘Terry, your building, it’s gone.’ I said, ‘Gone?’” Phipps said. “We jumped in the car, came down here, turned the lights on and couldn’t believe it.”

The town’s curfew expired this morning, but police officers say it could be reinstated.