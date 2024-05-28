Muscogee Creek Nation Partners With Mental Health Hotline

The Muscogee Creek Nation is partnering with the 988 hotline to help tribal members going through a mental health crisis.

The Muscogee Creek Nation joining forces with a mental health hotline to help tribal members who need help the most.

988 is a hotline people can call or text if they are struggling with mental health issues, and the hotline will connect them to any resources they need.

The Muscogee Creek Nation is partnering with the hotline so if a tribal member calls it, operators can transfer the person calling to the 988 program within the tribal health department.

Muscogee Creek Nation leaders say this way, Creek Nation members can get outpatient therapy at one of the tribe's six clinics on the reservation.

Tyler Stone, project director for Native Connections, said this option will hopefully make tribal members more comfortable when reaching out for help.

"The partnership is great too because it allows people, if they want to seek services within their own tribe, they have that option," Stone said. "So if somebody is native and they call 988 and they want to speak with somebody within the tribe, that option is available."

While 988 is one of the biggest resources available for the Creek Nation through this partnership, the tribe also has a mental health crisis text line.

Members can text Creek to 741741 and get connected for help, and is available for any kind of crisis, not just suicide.