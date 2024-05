Saturday, June 1, starting at 7 a.m., there will be four bike routes to choose from ranging from 15 miles to 75 miles.

By: News On 6

The third annual Ride to Remember is kicking off the Black Wall Street legacy festival this weekend.

Races begin at OSU-Tulsa and the packet pickup is at Phat Tire on Harvard. But to register you must go online. | CLICK HERE for details.