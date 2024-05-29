The Outsiders Musical Coming To Tulsa Performing Arts Center For 2025, 2026 Season

The Tulsa book that turned into a movie that is now a Broadway musical is headed to Tulsa! The tour will start in the fall of 2025 here in Tulsa with other tour dates announced later.

Wednesday, May 29th 2024, 11:03 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa book that turned into a movie that is now a Broadway musical is headed to Tulsa!

"The Outsiders: The Musical" is coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for the 2025 and 2026 season.

Celebrity Attractions made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The tour will start in the fall of 2025 here in Tulsa with other tour dates announced later.

"The Outsiders: The Musical" is up for 12 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical."

And we want to make a mention that Thursday night, May 30 at 6 p.m., LeAnne Taylor has a special report from the Big Apple about "The Outsiders: The Musical."
