The Outsiders Musical Coming To Tulsa Performing Arts Center For 2025, 2026 Season

The Tulsa book that turned into a movie that is now a Broadway musical is headed to Tulsa! The tour will start in the fall of 2025 here in Tulsa with other tour dates announced later.

By: News On 6

"The Outsiders: The Musical" is coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for the 2025 and 2026 season.

Celebrity Attractions made the announcement Wednesday morning.

"The Outsiders: The Musical" is up for 12 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical."

And we want to make a mention that Thursday night, May 30 at 6 p.m., LeAnne Taylor has a special report from the Big Apple about "The Outsiders: The Musical."