This week, two students will be chosen to go to New York as part of the Discovery Awards! Kristin Dotson, the CEO of Celebrity Attractions, joins us to share more about it.

By: News On 6

The dream for many talented young performers is to be good enough to make it to Broadway.

The Discovery Awards are happening Friday night, May 31 at 7 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. | CLICK HERE for details.