Claremore Baseball Players Help Teammates Clean Up Damage After Storm Damages Their Homes

The Claremore High School baseball team has been busy helping teammates clean up storm debris by bringing out chainsaws and doing anything they can to help.

-

The Claremore High School baseball team has been busy helping teammates clean up storm debris by bringing out chainsaws and doing anything they can to help.

Two of the team members said all they did was text in their baseball group chat that they needed help, and more than 30 people showed up on their doorstep ready to get to work the next day.

The Osgood family had just left their house before the storm hit and their house was damaged.

The Mummert family was out of town on vacation and came back to a home demolished.

"It's just tough," said Tyler Osgood. "You get back and what was your house, isn't your house anymore.”

“Tyler FaceTimed me in the morning and showed me the damage and it didn't look too good," said Colin Mummert. "We got here and it was very emotional."

Both boys just finished their sophomore year and play on the Claremore baseball team.

They say their teammates have rallied around them, cutting up trees and cleaning up all the rubble.

It’s helped make the tragedy less overwhelming for them.

"I know what's coming today, that a lot of work is ahead of us," said Mummert. "When I sent that text out in the group chat, for everybody to come, I didn't expect much. When we got here, people just started rolling up and it was really nice."

Both boys say they appreciate their team having their backs and this has made their bonds even stronger.

"You go by day-to-day, especially in this day and time, it seems like everybody is always out to get each other," said Mummert. "When things like this happen, everybody comes together as one, it's just really nice. You're very grateful all the time."

"You play with these guys for four years and you get to know them and so they really become like your brothers," said Osgood. "I have a younger sibling, but it feels like I have 30 because of the baseball team and sports like that so it's really cool."

The parents say they could not be more grateful to the team, their desire to help, and all their hard work.

For more of our coverage on the May 25 storms, CLICK HERE.