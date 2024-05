FC Tulsa is Oklahoma’s premier professional soccer club. This year, FC Tulsa has a new Goalkeeper and Coach. They join us to talk about the upcoming goals for the season.

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa is Oklahoma’s premier professional soccer club. The team was originally formed in 2019 and is still going strong. This year, FC Tulsa has a new Goalkeeper and Coach.

Goalie Michael Creek and Coach Mario Sanchez stop by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to talk about the upcoming goals for the season. | CLICK HERE to see more from the team.