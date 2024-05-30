Teenager Faces Charges From Broken Arrow Road Rage Incident

The teenage suspect faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

-

News On 6 has new information about a road rage incident in Broken Arrow that sent the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The teenage driver initially left the scene and later turned himself into the police with his parents.

Broken Arrow police said officers responded to the Slim Chickens on Hillside Tuesday afternoon for a road rage incident involving a man and teenage boy.

Related Story: Teen Suspect Arrested In Broken Arrow Road Rage Incident

"There was some kind of altercation on the road, and then those two individuals wound up at the Slim Chickens,” said Ethan Hutchins, public information officer for the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Hutchins described the incident as isolated and avoidable.

"The suspect, he was trying to grab some food at Slim Chickens, and the victim showed up at the parking lot and he got out of his vehicle and the suspect then rammed into him and pinned him between his own vehicle,” said Hutchins.

Police said the man was critically hurt and the teen took off in a car.

"His vehicle was later found, and then he turned himself in with his,” said Hutchins.

Rylie Fletcher with AAA Oklahoma said road rage is happening around the country, including Oklahoma.

AAA said about four people per 1 million residents were shot during road rage incidents in 2022 in Oklahoma, putting it third on the list of states for people shot in road rage incidents.

"If you're feeling angry on the roadway, it might be an indication you want to pull over on the side of the road, wait until you calm down a little bit,” said Fletcher.

Police said while you cannot control others' actions, you can control how you respond.

"We need the public to call us when this is happening,” said Hutchins. “Please do not try and take matters into your own hands."

The teenage suspect faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.