Teen Suspect Arrested In Broken Arrow Road Rage Incident

Broken Arrow officers have arrested a suspect they say intentionally hit someone with their car.

By: News On 6

-

Broken Arrow officers have arrested a suspect they say intentionally hit someone with their car.

According to police, the suspect is a juvenile and could not provide his name or exact age. Officers said the suspect intentionally drove his vehicle toward the victim near Kenosha and South 177th East Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was hit by the vehicle and pinned against his truck.

BAPD said that the two do not appear to have a prior relationship and said this seems to be a result of road rage between two strangers.

The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.