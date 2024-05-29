Teen Suspect Arrested In Broken Arrow Road Rage Incident

Broken Arrow officers have arrested a suspect they say intentionally hit someone with their car.

Wednesday, May 29th 2024, 10:27 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Broken Arrow officers have arrested a suspect they say intentionally hit someone with their car.

According to police, the suspect is a juvenile and could not provide his name or exact age. Officers said the suspect intentionally drove his vehicle toward the victim near Kenosha and South 177th East Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was hit by the vehicle and pinned against his truck.

BAPD said that the two do not appear to have a prior relationship and said this seems to be a result of road rage between two strangers.

The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 29th, 2024

May 29th, 2024

May 27th, 2024

May 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

May 30th, 2024

May 30th, 2024

May 30th, 2024

May 30th, 2024