Man Reunited With Found Jenks Class Ring

Previously, News On 6 told you about a Kentucky woman who was trying to find the owner of a Jenks High School Class of '77 Ring with the initials P.K.H. engraved on the inside of the ring. With the help of social media, we found its owner.

By: News On 6

Her parents found it on a beach in Florida while they were on vacation decades ago.

With the help of social media, we found its owner, Paul Kent Hood.

He now lives in Texas and says he was mad at himself for years for losing the ring.

Hood says he's excited to get it back.

Original story below:

A woman in Kentucky is looking for someone who graduated from Jenks High School that year to return something special.

A yearbook can show us what's changed over the years.

In 1977, the graduating class from Jenks High School followed different clothing and haircut trends, but showing the Trojan school pride—like wearing class rings—is the same today.

“Hopefully, they have good memories of their high school, and this would help them remember that,” said Alison Dahlgren.

Alison is not a member of the class of 77, but she has something that belongs to one of them.

A size nine class ring engraved with the initials P.K.H.

She says her parents found it on the beach while on a vacation in Florida decades ago.

“Hopefully, we find its owner, and I know that it was something my dad wanted to do, and I just want to follow through with that,” she said.

News On 6 flipped through the class of 1977 yearbook and found two names that match those PH initials. Paul Holt and Phil Hinch. If only they listed middle names.

"I just hope we can find the owner," Alison said.

She lost her father recently and found the ring with his belongings.

In honor of him, she hopes to reunite the owner with their long-lost ring.

"We still have his high school ring,” she said. “I still have my high school ring, and I just thought it would be cool to find the person from the 1977 graduating class."

It's been 47 years since the ring's owner roamed the school halls since football games were won and everyone danced at prom. Alison hopes the ring brings those memories full circle.