'The Outsiders' Movie Extra Recalls Filming Fire Rescue Scene As A 6-Year-Old Kindergartener

A Tulsan who was an extra in 'The Outsiders' is recalling her experience filming the fire scene at the church as a 6-year-old kindergartener.

The Outsiders Musical is coming to Tulsa next year.

The show premiered on Broadway in April and all the excitement about it is bringing back memories from the 1980s film.

Everyone remembers the big names from the 1983 classic film "The Outsiders."

Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, and Matt Dillon to name a few.

But others made their debut on the big screen in this Tulsa story.

"It was fun. As a kindergartener, you don't really know what's going on until years later. You're like 'I was in that movie,' so that's a good thing," said Neeko McColley.

At six years old, McColley was an extra in the film.

Her kindergarten class was selected to be in the scene where Johnny and Ponyboy rescue children who are trapped in a church.

"It was pretty quick. I was like in and out. All the kids, they were getting us out," McColley said.

She doesn't have any photos of her time on the movie set, but the experience is something she will never forget.

"I can remember redoing that whole scene. I can remember being scared at the fire scene because I was like 'Oh my goodness this is real fire'. They make you cry and everything like that and so I think I was probably really crying, but it was fun and interesting as I look back on it," McColley said.

Neeko said they spent months shooting the scene and she was paid for her time, a couple checks for $35. She said if she had the chance, she'd do it all again.

"I wish I could do the scene with all those handsome stars, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, I wish I could do it. They wouldn't have to worry about me going in the burning building because I would want them to catch me, for sure!"

