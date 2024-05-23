Longtime Director At Tulsa County District Attorney's Office Leaving After 16 Years

Heather Jordan has been the director of the Victim Witness Center at the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office since 2008. But after 16 years, she's saying goodbye

-

Heather Jordan has helped countless victims and witnesses as they go through the court system.

She's worked for the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office since 2008.

But after 16 years, she's saying goodbye. Her last day as the director of the Victim Witness Center is May 24.

During the worst times of people's lives, it can be overwhelming to also have to go to the courthouse.

Jordan and her team with the Victim Witness Center at the Tulsa County DA's Office have been there to help since 2008.

"People come into the situation not of their choosing obviously and so just to have someone that they can talk to initially decreases anxiety in general," Jordan said. "I have always described it as being someone's armor for those victims when they enter the criminal justice system."

For sixteen years, Jordan has been that armor for hundreds of victims and their families.

After a crime happens, she helps them understand what they can expect and how the system works while also forming relationships with every person who steps into the center.

"The families and people I have helped become a part of who I am and I hope they take me with them just like I take them with me," Jordan said.

Jordan's hard work earned her the Governor's Commendation Award, twice.

"I think I knew one way or another I was going to do something good, so I just had to keep doing that," she said.

It's emotional for her to leave the Tulsa DA's Office, but she's not stopping her work providing support for people.

"I know I have a lot to offer other agencies in the state as well. I may have opportunities to teach and teach other advocates how to do this job and it's a next step for me," Jordan said.

Jordan will be moving to Claremore to work for the DA's office that oversees Rogers, Mayes and Craig counties.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news