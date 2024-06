All ages can participate and you can sign up in person at a Tulsa City-County Library or online.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Library Summer Reading Program kicks off on Saturday.

All ages can participate and you can sign up in person at a Tulsa City-County Library or online.

News On 6's Craig Day will be reading to kids at some of the events this summer.

For the first time this year, adults who complete the program get entered to win a grand prize.

The program ends July 31st.