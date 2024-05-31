Greenwood Rising Offers Free Tickets To Commemorate 103 Years Since Tulsa Race Massacre

Executive Director Raymond Doswell says they decided to offer free tickets to encourage people to visit the museum and be reminded of the significance of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Friday marks 103 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre.

To commemorate the anniversary, Greenwood Rising is offering free admission into the museum on both Friday and Saturday.

Linda Satterwhite is from Oklahoma City but now lives in Alabama.

She's in town for a conference and wanted to make time to visit the Greenwood District.

She says while she grew up in Oklahoma, she didn't learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre until she was visiting a museum in DC a few years ago.

"I've read up on the history since DC, but I really wanted to see for myself," she said.

Doswell says he thought it would be important to give everyone a chance to visit the museum on the anniversary.

"In hopes that they are reminded of course of the importance of this anniversary, the significance of what it means to the community, and be enlightened by the history so we never forget what happened," he said.

Doswell says Greenwood Rising gets visitors from all over the country and even the world, but it's also important people from Tulsa take time to visit and understand what happened in their city.

"You can come in, really take your time, read the panels, learn about key individuals, and really absorb the history a little bit more," he said.

While Linda just happened to be visiting Tulsa on the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, she says it makes her trip to Greenwood Rising even more powerful.

"I'm still an Oklahoma native at heart, and I just want to read and know my history of Oklahoma," she said.

Greenwood Rising will be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here. https://www.greenwoodrising.org/