'Tulsa's Stonehenge': Video Of Unfinished Tulsa Construction Goes Viral; ODOT Comments On The Process

A TikTok video of the unfinished construction project on I-44 and Highway 75 has captured the attention of Tulsa and beyond.

-

A TikTok video of the unfinished construction project on I-44 and Highway 75 has captured the attention of Tulsa and beyond.

It's a project with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) that's drawing a bunch of attention.

When a local real estate agent posted a video of the construction, it received nearly half a million views and almost 50,000 likes.

Ryan Henze called the unfinished structures "Tulsa's Stonehenge."

The video went viral because the project has been at a standstill for quite some time, leaving behind large stone platforms as well as questions and opinions from viewers.

TJ Gerlach with ODOT said the plan was to build the bridge in five phases, but now it's waiting to receive more equipment.

Gerlach said ODOT received federal grants during that time that will speed up the process and allow workers to do three of the remaining four phases at the same time.

“We’ve just been in a holding pattern waiting for utility relocations and we had to acquire some more right of way for the other projects," Gerlach said.

He said the construction will likely begin in 2025 and take three years to complete.



