The Cowboys and Gators will meet in a winner-take-all regional final on Monday after Florida defeated Oklahoma State 5-2 on Sunday.

By: News On 6, News 9

OSU needed just one win to advance to the Super Regional, but a 4-run sixth inning by the Gators was too much to overcome at O'Brate Stadium.

They'll take the field again Monday at 2 p.m. for the opportunity to advance.

