'So Important To Him': Tulsa Drummer, Veteran Invited To Perform At D-Day Ceremonies In France

It's been 80 years since D-Day and commemorations are set to happen all over the world on the anniversary this week.

George Tabor is a drummer with the City of Tulsa Pipes and Drums. He has been invited to play alongside other musicians from around the world at D-Day anniversary ceremonies in France.

“Any time I can do something for veterans, I’m right there,” he said.

George has played the drum for 19 years, and now he’s been given the opportunity to take his talents overseas.

He was invited to play in an international band as a bass drummer. He'll be the only American in the band.

“I thought, 'That's got to be one of the greatest things that could ever happen to somebody',” he said.

And while he’s excited to make music, he knows these performances carry importance.

“This just makes it that much more special to be able to play to honor those people who helped keep America free,” said Tabor.

For him, that's personal.

“I spent almost 23 years on active duty in the U.S. Army,” he said.

His granddaughter, Rustie, is in France with him and says no one is more deserving of the opportunity.

“It's so important to him. He’s a huge veteran,” she said.

As his drum beats echo through France, they help create a timeless tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for freedom—something George wants people to remember.

“I just want the people of the United States to remember what happened on D-Day in 1944 and to think about all the good things that have happened since then and the price that we had to pay for the freedom that we have today,” said Tabor.

George’s band is performing 12 times during his time in France before he heads home to Tulsa on June 11.