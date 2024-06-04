Shots Fired Into Tulsa Home Overnight; Police Search For Shooter

Someone fired shots into a home overnight in Tulsa, according to police. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Apache and Yale, police said.

By: News On 6

There were people inside the house when the shooting happened, but nobody was hurt, police said.

Police said they found about half a dozen shell casings in the street. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers 918-506-COPS.