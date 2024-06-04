Shots Fired Into Tulsa Home Overnight; Police Search For Shooter

Someone fired shots into a home overnight in Tulsa, according to police. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Apache and Yale, police said.

Tuesday, June 4th 2024, 5:33 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Someone fired shots into a home overnight in Tulsa, according to police. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Apache and Yale, police said.

There were people inside the house when the shooting happened, but nobody was hurt, police said.

Police said they found about half a dozen shell casings in the street. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers 918-506-COPS.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 4th, 2024

May 31st, 2024

May 31st, 2024

May 30th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 4th, 2024

June 4th, 2024

June 4th, 2024

June 4th, 2024