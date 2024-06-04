Tulsa Nonprofit Receives Grant To Better Help Adults With Intellectual Disabilities

Leaders at Pathways Adult Learning Center said they plan to use the $20,000 grant to fund their curriculum and cooking classes.

A Tulsa nonprofit is using money from a new grant to better help adults with intellectual disabilities.

The money comes from the Kirschner Trusts, which is part of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. Part of its mission is to support educational and vocational opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities – something Pathways has been doing for 15 years.

Susie Henning said without this grant, the operating costs for their cooking classes would be much higher due to the price of groceries right now.

She said this money will also help teachers and volunteers purchase curriculum that caters to each students' individual needs.

“Because we do individualize it for each student, we have to adapt it and find creative ways. So, this grant helps us purchase fun, new, exciting materials, purchase curriculum, and take it and adapt it for that student's level," Henning said.﻿

The nonprofit’s programming provides adults with life skills with the goal of growing their confidence and independence.