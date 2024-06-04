Ascension Health System Makes Progress In Restoring Systems After Ransomware Attack

So far, Ascension Health System has been able to restore electronic health records in the Florida, Alabama, and Austin markets.

Ascension Health System said it is making progress in restoring its systems following a ransomware attack in May.

So far, it has been able to restore electronic health records in the Florida, Alabama, and Austin markets.

Ascension said it is working to get everyone back online by the end of next week.

All Ascension St. John hospitals and physician offices in Oklahoma remain open.

