'Just Proud Of The Guys For Fighting': OU's Season Comes To An End With A 7-1 Loss To UConn

Sooners finish the season with a 40-21 record, and won the 1st Big 12 regular season title in program history.

By: Scott Pfeil

The season came to an end for the OU baseball team on Monday night with a 7-1 loss to UConn in the Norman Regional final. The Sooners finish the regular season with a 40-21 record, and won the program's 1st Big 12 regular season title.

The OU offense ranked in the top 30 nationally in 5 different categories, but on Monday night, to quote head coach Skip Johnson, "We just picked a bad day to play bad." The Sooners managed just 7 hits off a pair of UConn pitchers, and left 6 on base. The game started out as a pitcher's duel, but the Huskies broke out for 4 runs in the 4th inning that virtually sealed the victory. With the win, the Huskies now advance to the Super Regionals at Florida State.

OU's Scott Mudler, Michael Snyder, Bryce Madron, Easton Carmichael and Jett Lodes were all named to the NCAA Norman All-Tournament Team

Following the game, Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson and Sooner outfielder Kendall Pettis met with the media to discuss the game and the season.



