Webco Opens F. William Weber Leadership Campus

Webco Industries opened a new headquarters building on what’s now been christened as the F. William Weber Leadership Campus.

-

Webco Industries opened a new headquarters building on what’s now been christened as the F. William Weber Leadership Campus.

Webco bought the former Rader Center site from the City of Sand Springs four year ago, now building on the 48 acre campus to consolidate executive, research and IT staff in one building. The former Webco headquarters building at 9101 W 21st Street will be repurposed for training.

Webco has 1,372 employees, according to the Tulsa Regional Chamber, engaged in researching, designing, and manufacturing industrial tubing used across many industries.

“What started as a new tech center turned into building a new campus,” said Company President Dana Weber.

The new three-story, 77,000 square foot building is adjacent to a Webco manufacturing plant built 10 years ago.

Weber said when the company decided to expand, it faced a decision to stay local, or go elsewhere.

“If we had a choice, we would choose to stay here,” she said. “The trick was finding a space because Sand Springs is popular and built out, but this was an opportunity, and we grabbed it, and Sand Springs really helped us get it in here."

Image Provided By: News On 6