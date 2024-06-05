Miss Oklahoma Sunny Day Reflects On Competition Ahead Of This Year's Pageant

Forty-one contestants from across the state are in Tulsa, but only one will get to wear the crown. Sunny Day knows what those girls are going through as she is the reigning Miss Oklahoma. She joins us to talk more about it.

Wednesday, June 5th 2024, 9:25 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

On-stage competition begins Wednesday night, June 5 for this year's Miss Oklahoma pageant.

The pageant is Wednesday night and Thursday night, and finals will be on Saturday. The Miss Teen OK competition is on Friday.

It's all taking place at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa. | CLICK HERE for more details and ticket information.
