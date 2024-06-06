Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Wins Best Bottler Award In United States

The company that bottles all the Coca-Cola products in Oklahoma and several other states is recognized as the number one bottler in the country.

Wednesday, June 5th 2024, 9:57 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages said it's the second time it has won the trophy in seven years.

Leaders said they've been working hard to get the title back ever since.

"We were able to climb wave over wave throughout the year to become in the neck of that top spot and ultimately win it, so the team is extremely proud and this is everybody's trophy," said Shelby Reeves, Group Director of Marketing.

The team is now preparing to compete against eight other bottlers internationally for the most prestigious award in the Coca-Cola system.
