Why Is Watermelon Oklahoma's State...Vegetable?

It’s watermelon season, and many Oklahomans are enjoying them as a refreshing treat to beat the heat. Many would be shocked to hear, however, that the watermelon is Oklahoma’s state vegetable.

By: Katie Alexander

How Is A Watermelon A Vegetable?

Watermelon is a cousin to cucumbers, pumpkins, and squash, all of which are considered vegetables. It is in the botanical family Cucurbitaceae, according to Watermelon.org.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) classifies a vegetable as “herbaceous plants of which some portion is eaten raw or cooked during the main part of a meal.” The USDA classifies watermelon, and all melons, as a vegetable.

According to the Institute of Culinary Education, for something to be considered a fruit, it has to be a plant structure that bears seeds, and watermelon fits that description.

So, depending on the definition, a watermelon could be classified as a fruit or a vegetable.

When Did The Watermelon Become The State Vegetable?

The watermelon officially became the state vegetable in 2007, introduced in the state House by Democratic Representative Joe Dorman of Rush Springs and sponsored by State Senator Don Barrington, R-Lawton.

When watermelon first became the state vegetable, Barrington said the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture officials had advised anyone to answer "yes" to the question of whether watermelon is a vegetable or a fruit.

What Is Oklahoma’s State Fruit?

Oklahoma does indeed have a state fruit: the strawberry, established in 2005. Fifth graders at Skiatook Intermediate Elementary held an election to choose a state fruit, and their teacher asked Representative Joe Sweeden to sponsor the bill.

For information on more Oklahoma symbols, visit Oklahoma Symbols | Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma And The Watermelon

Watermelon grows well in Oklahoma weather; in 2015, Oklahoma produced 54,000 hundredweight of watermelon (over 3,000 tons), generating $7 million for the state’s economy, according to Oklahoma Agriculture in the Classroom.

Oklahoma has always been fond of watermelon. Rush Springs, a town in Grady County, has held an annual Watermelon Festival and Rodeo since 1948. The festival serves up to 50,000 pounds of watermelon to over 20,000 people.

Rush Springs isn’t the only Oklahoma town to share the love of watermelon. Pauls Valley in Garvin County is home to the World Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest, a nationally recognized competition held on the Fourth of July.

In Ringwood, Oklahoma, they celebrate a week-long Watermelon Festival and Community Fair, where they celebrate for a week and crown Miss Watermelon. Valliant also has their own Watermelon Festival.