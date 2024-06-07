Tulsa's Swan Lake Park Begins Renovations, Including New Fountains

Work is underway to replace the fountains at Tulsa’s Swan Lake Park near 21st and Utica.

Swan Lake Park has been around for a long time. It started out as a spring-fed watering hole for cattle around the year 1900 and has morphed over the years into a cherished park.

There are a lot of things to love about Swan Lake Park. Anne Pagano has lived nearby for five years.

"We love coming out and looking at all the ducks and the geese and the baby geese born every spring," Pagano said.

More than 100 years ago it was a way for Tulsans to get out of the big city and enjoy nature, and in many ways, it still serves that purpose, but parts of the park have fallen into disrepair.

"That middle fountain hasn't worked ever since we've lived here and long before I think," says Pagano.

Work to replace that broken fountain is well underway.

"You're looking at a cougher dam that is roughly 10 feet tall that's holding back the west portion of the pond's water," says Construction manager Josh White.

He says part of the job is transferring fish to the other side of that dam, so they can start creating a brand-new fountain.

"It's been a while, we've been kind of Band-Aiding it here and there,” said Stacie Martin with Tulsa Parks.

She says a little over $2 million of Improve Our Tulsa money is being spent on the park.

"One of the cool things about this project is it's not only an aesthetic improvement and a functionality improvement, but it will also help the water quality to this pond," she says.

For a park that has been a part of Tulsa for more than a century, Martin says this is another step to making sure it can be enjoyed for years to come.

"It's a really cool project to see I hope everyone comes to see the progress," Martin says.

There were once swans here, a pair of rare trumpeter swans, but there are no plans right now to bring any back. The fountain is expected to be up and running by November.