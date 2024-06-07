Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Happening In Downtown This Weekend

Professional cyclists are getting ready to take over downtown for the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. The event brings in cyclists from all across the country.

Friday, June 7th 2024, 6:53 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Professional cyclists are getting ready to take over downtown for the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. The event brings in cyclists from all across the country.

The three-day competition starts around the Blue Dome District on Friday evening, June 7.

The races move to the Tulsa Arts District on Saturday, June 8. And Sunday, June 9 is the final day with the Crybaby Hill race.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the races.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 7th, 2024

May 10th, 2024

April 15th, 2024

April 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 8th, 2024

June 8th, 2024

June 8th, 2024

June 8th, 2024