Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Happening In Downtown This Weekend

By: News On 6

Professional cyclists are getting ready to take over downtown for the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. The event brings in cyclists from all across the country.

The three-day competition starts around the Blue Dome District on Friday evening, June 7.

The races move to the Tulsa Arts District on Saturday, June 8. And Sunday, June 9 is the final day with the Crybaby Hill race.

