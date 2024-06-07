Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Happening In Downtown This Weekend

Friday, June 7th 2024, 6:53 am
Professional cyclists are getting ready to take over downtown for the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. The event brings in cyclists from all across the country.
The three-day competition starts around the Blue Dome District on Friday evening, June 7.
The races move to the Tulsa Arts District on Saturday, June 8. And Sunday, June 9 is the final day with the Crybaby Hill race.
