Red Cross Holding Resource Event For People Recovering From Claremore Tornado

A lot of people in Claremore still need help recovering from last month's tornado, and the Red Cross is having a resource event so people know what type of help is available.

By: News On 6

There's help for people who've lost their source of income or if they need food.

There is also help for people whose homes or businesses were damaged by the storm.

The event allows victims to get help in one spot rather than running to several different places.

"This is really just a great way to get these families on the road to recovery, help them with those missing pieces or those specific roadblocks that they have," said Linda Medford with the Red Cross.

The event runs until 7 p.m. on Friday, and after that, people can call the Red Cross.