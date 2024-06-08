Catoosa Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Investigators said James Garbey, 36, broke into a woman's home last July, waited for her to get home, then dragged her at knifepoint to his truck.

By: News On 6

A Catoosa man is headed back to prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators said James Garbey, 36, broke into a woman's home last July, waited for her to get home, then dragged her at knifepoint to his truck.

They said he beat her so badly that she couldn't remember what happened.

Garbey is a level 3 sex offender and has a long criminal history.

He pleaded guilty in December and a federal judge has now sentenced him to 15 years in prison.