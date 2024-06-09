Tulsa Divas Empower Women Cyclists At Tulsa Tough Event

A group of ladies helped kick off the annual Tulsa Tough event on Saturday, starting the action in style.

Filled with emotion.

"I'm so excited!"

"I am so pumped. I am so stoked."

The Tulsa Divas toast to this day they've been waiting for. A quick photo op at the starting gate and take off to begin their trek. Something they've been preparing for since March.

"It is just a very supportive group of women," said Angela Parris. "We all get together once a week and sometimes more. We ride courses together and encourage each other and it is just a great opportunity to learn more about group riding and get ready for Tulsa Tough!"

What started out 12 years ago consisting of 50 women, has now grown to over 270. This group of women from all walks of life, from teachers to nurses gather here to do something like this.

"You can come and love to watch the races and come to watch the pros and that's great. But your everyday average housewife, the average mom is not at that level yet. So, this is where we have a great starting point. You don't necessarily have to be a racer; you just have to enjoy this and it's just great. We empower everybody," said Jersey Wolf, program director.

Throughout the weekend, Diva members ride in various events.

It's not a group of racers, but rather a group that empowers women.

So what once was a male-dominated sport, the Divas have made a place for women of all shapes, sizes, races, ages and experience levels to be accepted.

"Oh, that is so important. Because like you said, it was a male-dominated sport for so long. To show women they can do hard things, and they don't have to be attached to a man group. They can be attached to a women's group and do the hard things, try the hard things, say yes to new things and it gives women a new tribe," said Arcadia Teel.

And just as they started, they finished with all smiles and hugs.