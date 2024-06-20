Tulsa Girls High School Students Participate In Flag Football Camp

Organizers say flag football is the up-and-coming sport for girls across the country, and Thursday was about making sure these girls know the basic skills it takes to play the game.

Tulsa high school girls hit the football field for a flag football camp on Thursday.

"Whoever wants to train hard and put the work in, for whoever wants to become a football player," said high school student Izzy.

The girls are running drills, learning plays and then playing in scrimmages.

It's all part of former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver's flag football league that's coming to Tulsa Public Schools and Bishop Kelley this fall.

"One of these NFL flag leagues is a program near and dear to his heart, he's a girl dad and he wants to continue to offer more opportunities for girls across the country," said Millicent Van Norden with Driven Elite.

Coaches say it's not only something that can help the girls become stronger athletes now, but even help them in the future with 19 colleges offering girls flag football scholarships.

"We have a lot of soccer players, volleyball players, basketball players, so naturally they already have the athletic ability, so now they are just learning the terminology and raising their IQ of football," said Will Rogers Athletic Director William Coleman.

The girls say they're excited to lead the way and show football isn't just for the boys.

"If you want to put the work in to do it, then put the work in," said high school student Javayh.

Those interested will be able to try out for their school's flag football team this September.