Cherokee Nation Citizens, Servicemembers, Honored At Navy Ship Christening

Cherokee Nation citizens who served in the Navy and Marine Corps were honored at the christening of a new U.S. Navy Ship on Saturday.

By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation citizens who served in the Navy and Marine Corps were honored at the christening of a new U.S. Navy Ship on Saturday.

The tribe said the USNS Cherokee Nation is almost complete and will play a pivotal role in towing, deep dives and wide area search and surveillance.

The ship weighs about 10,000 tons and was built to hold over 60 crew members.

The Cherokee Nation said this is the fifth U.S. ship to be named in honor of the Cherokee people.