106.9 K-Hits Partners With Food On The Move For DJ Showdown

Saturday, June 8th 2024, 10:07 pm
Our radio partner 106.9 K-Hits is helping Food on the Move put an end to hunger with a DJ showdown.
Kacy from the Chubbs and Kacy Show hosted the DJ battle at McNellie's in Downtown Tulsa.
"Every single distribution we do we have a DJ present playing music. It completely changes the feel of the distribution. We never want it to be a sad thing you have to go to. This is Tulsa helping Tulsa, and we want it to feel like a party," said Rusty Rowe, Food on the Move Program Director.
Organizers said the annual event is also a fun way to raise money and awareness for Food on the Move.
