Ascension Healthcare System Restores Records, Investigates Cyber Attack

Ascension Saint John has restored its online patient healthcare records after a cyber attack about a month ago.

The cyber attack affected the healthcare system across the nation. The hospital has been trying to get patients at all the facilities back to where they can see their appointments, medical histories and medications.

The attack also made getting prescriptions harder. Ascension said it is still investigating what caused the cyber attack.

It said if any patient information was compromised, those patients will be contacted directly.