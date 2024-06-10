Some News On 6 Team Members Embark On Fishing Trip With Help From Former Meteorologist Dick Faurot

On Saturday, members of the National Association of Black Journalists Tulsa chapter including several team members here at Channel 6 went on a fishing trip! Former News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot is known for his fishing skills, and so the group loved getting a chance to work with him.

By: News On 6

-

On Saturday, members of the National Association of Black Journalists Tulsa chapter including several team members here at Channel 6 went on a fishing trip. For many of them it was their first time fishing, and it was unforgettable!

Former News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot is known for his fishing skills, and so the group loved getting a chance to work with him.

Eventually with some practice and several hours, they all got the hang of it. Everyone in the group caught at least one bass fish.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey said it was truly an unforgettable experience and she's thankful Chief Photographer Oscar Pea could coordinate it for them.