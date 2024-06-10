Outdoor Adventures With Tess: News On 6 Executive Producer Brian Smallwood's Fishing Trip

Monday, June 10th 2024, 8:52 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

News On 6 morning show executive producer Brian Smallwood shared his picture with a fish he caught over the weekend during a NABJ trip!

He said he hadn't been fishing since he was a little boy, but he reeled four for the day.

