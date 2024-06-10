Outdoor Adventures With Tess: News On 6 Executive Producer Brian Smallwood's Fishing Trip

Tess Maune loves to see and share your outdoor pictures. If you have a fishing, hunting or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

By: News On 6

-

News On 6 morning show executive producer Brian Smallwood shared his picture with a fish he caught over the weekend during a NABJ trip!

He said he hadn't been fishing since he was a little boy, but he reeled four for the day.

Tess Maune loves to see and share your outdoor pictures. If you have a fishing, hunting or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to her on social media. | CLICK HERE for her Facebook.