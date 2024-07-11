Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Roadrunner's Snack At Skiatook Lake

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

By: News On 6

Beep! Beep! Tess Maune's friend Alan McGuckin captured breakfast on the go for a roadrunner.

Alan always has his camera ready around Skiatook Lake and captures the coolest images, including this roadrunner and his frog snack.

The wildlife department said in the spring, male roadrunners can often be seen carrying a lizard or small snake as an offering to attract a mate.

But this time of year this guy or girl could be feeding its little ones, because in the world of roadrunners, parenting is a share responsibility.

