Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Ruger's Big Catch In Sperry

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures.

Wednesday, July 10th 2024, 5:02 am

By: News On 6


SPERRY, Okla. -

What a catch by Ruger Wensman from Sperry!

He and his dad Blake fish a local Wednesday night jackpot, and Ruger reeled this one on all by himself.

His dad said it's a moment they both will never forget!

