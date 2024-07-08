Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Oklahoma Black Bear Cub

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

By: News On 6

Tess Maune's favorite Oklahoma bear photographer, Desi Cline, snapped some precious pictures over the weekend of a black bear cub having the best time playing with a pinecone. It also kind of looked like a workout move.

Desi said, "Little bear cubs are just like all other babies, cute and adorable!" She posted several other pictures of playtime, just look for Desimay's Photography on Facebook.

