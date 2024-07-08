Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Oklahoma Black Bear Cub

Monday, July 8th 2024, 8:53 am

By: News On 6


Tess Maune's favorite Oklahoma bear photographer, Desi Cline, snapped some precious pictures over the weekend of a black bear cub having the best time playing with a pinecone. It also kind of looked like a workout move.

Desi said, "Little bear cubs are just like all other babies, cute and adorable!" She posted several other pictures of playtime, just look for Desimay's Photography on Facebook.

