Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Delaine's Catches In Mayes County

By: News On 6

Delaine Bartsch had a catfish workout. She reeled in these two fishing a farm pond in Mayes County, using a 10 pound test line and treble hook with worms.

She's worked 40 years as a registered nurse, and is also a mom, grandma and wife who loves to fish.

Her proud husband Keith sent this picture in and said Delaine is the angler. He doesn't have the patience, so he helps her land the fish with the net.

They're part of our 4:30 crew each morning and we sure appreciate them both.

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media. | CLICK HERE for her Facebook page.