Tournament In Pauls Valley Celebrates 24th Year Honoring Oklahoma's Noodling Heritage

A festival that honors Oklahoma's hand-fishing heritage is celebrating its 24th year this weekend. Pauls Valley Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Samford joined News On 6's Tess Maune via zoom with all of the details.

By: News On 6

-

A festival that honors Oklahoma's hand-fishing heritage is celebrating its 24th year this weekend.

The Oklahoma Noodling Tournament in Pauls Valley is the state's largest noodling contest and it grows larger every year.

Pauls Valley Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Samford joined News On 6's Tess Maune via zoom with all of the details.

CLICK HERE to learn more from the Okie Noodling Fest Facebook page. | CLICK HERE for the website.