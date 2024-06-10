Leaders Prepared For Annual FreedomFest Fireworks Show In Tulsa

The annual FreedomFest fireworks show is just under a month away and will be held along the Arkansas River. News On 6 is happy to be the new broadcast partner! Luke Sherman from Folds of Honor joined us Monday morning to share more about this event.

By: News On 6

The annual FreedomFest fireworks show is just under a month away and will be held along the Arkansas River.

News On 6 is happy to be the new broadcast partner and LeAnne Taylor is thrilled to be a part of this year's celebration!

Folks are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to River West Festival Par and Dream Keepers Park.

Both parks open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 and will have multiple parking options. | CLICK HERE for more details.

Luke Sherman from Folds of Honor joined us Monday morning to share more about this event.